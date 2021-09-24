vTv Therapeutics’ (VTVT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ VTVT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 880,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,218. The company has a market capitalization of $154.92 million, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of -1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 178.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.