VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) Insider Robert Luciano Acquires 192,378 Shares

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano acquired 192,378 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.13 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of A$409,572.76 ($292,551.97).
Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 20th, Robert Luciano acquired 268,769 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.15 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of A$576,778.27 ($411,984.48).
- On Thursday, September 16th, Robert Luciano bought 170,076 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.14 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of A$363,792.56 ($259,851.83).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
VGI Partners Global Investments Company Profile
VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with access to a portfolio of long investments and short positions in global listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
