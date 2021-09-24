WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WELL. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.72.

WELL stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.36. The company had a trading volume of 287,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,070. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -55.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.60. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$6.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

