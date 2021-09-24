Analysts Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.25. Plains GP posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. 38,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,783. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,058.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,116 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,478 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,311,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,622 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,302,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

