Zacks: Analysts Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Announce $1.72 EPS

Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. MasTec posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,066,000 after acquiring an additional 607,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 652.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after acquiring an additional 102,552 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 940,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,099,000 after acquiring an additional 106,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 801,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

