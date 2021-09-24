Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.

ESRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

ESRT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. 29,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,022. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,937,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

