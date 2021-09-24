162,000 Shares in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 162,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,070,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LFST traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,021. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

LFST has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

