Glaxis Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 418,988 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,442,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 637.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 243,916 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 82,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNCR shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. B. Riley started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

SNCR traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $65,345 in the last three months. 30.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

