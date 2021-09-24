Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Gap Down to $20.60

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.60, but opened at $19.29. Burning Rock Biotech shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 3,077 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on BNR shares. CICC Research started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of -2.13.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 6.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,936,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after buying an additional 112,255 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,918,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 133.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 432,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 247,640 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 167.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 68,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

