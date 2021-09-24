Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) were down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 1,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 320,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

ZENV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.49.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

