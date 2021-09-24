MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Up 4.2%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s share price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.52. Approximately 21,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,116,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

MP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 146.27 and a beta of 4.93.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,584,000 after buying an additional 4,399,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after buying an additional 3,572,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,819,000 after buying an additional 2,513,449 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $43,183,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 109.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,093,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

