Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 43,428 shares.The stock last traded at $49.91 and had previously closed at $49.71.

FORR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a market cap of $958.78 million, a PE ratio of 87.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.11 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $40,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $25,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at $319,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,814 shares of company stock worth $602,225 over the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

