Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Gap Up to $31.34

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.34, but opened at $33.63. Chuy’s shares last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 3,168 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHUY. TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

The company has a market cap of $665.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $108.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 100,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth about $225,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chuy's

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

