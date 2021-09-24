Glaxis Capital Management LLC Buys 71,640 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,640 shares during the period. Quantum accounts for approximately 1.4% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Glaxis Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Quantum worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quantum by 205.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,156,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,176,000 after buying an additional 4,142,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quantum by 1,748.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,898,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,895 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,778,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quantum by 49.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Quantum by 643.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 626,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quantum stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.22. 819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,693. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum Co. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $44,060.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 190,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,011.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Elizabeth King sold 7,216 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $49,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 336,587 shares of company stock worth $2,053,609 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

