139,300 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Acquired by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 139,300 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises about 3.7% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 82,385 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 143,741 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $20.65. 374,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,890,850. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

