JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.6% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 68,964 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 263,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,097,000 after buying an additional 86,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,420. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $162.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

