Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,067 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 25,016 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,268 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.81. 51,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,721. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

