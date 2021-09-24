Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 1.3% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $126,401,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,096,000 after buying an additional 361,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,679,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.16. 221,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,619,597. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.00. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

