SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $42.82. 34,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,274. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13.

