Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,049,000 after purchasing an additional 557,181 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after buying an additional 802,248 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,577,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,316,000 after buying an additional 84,582 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,358,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,325,000 after buying an additional 623,010 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.91. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

