HFR Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 92,795 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 92,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Henry Schein stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.53. 2,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,746. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.91.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

