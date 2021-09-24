Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 557 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.49. 664,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,364,955. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.24 and a 200 day moving average of $223.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

