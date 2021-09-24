HFR Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,110 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,000. Pool comprises 3.1% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Pool by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares in the company, valued at $33,486,065.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $464.50. 881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $478.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a one year low of $304.43 and a one year high of $500.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.