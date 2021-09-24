Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

TDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th.

TDC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,138. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $107,008,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 132.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after buying an additional 1,704,106 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 2,266.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after buying an additional 705,014 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Teradata by 201.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 999,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,526,000 after buying an additional 668,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth about $25,030,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

