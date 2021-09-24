$297.80 Million in Sales Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post sales of $297.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $297.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $298.60 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $265.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MWA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE MWA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.79. 2,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,287. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,484 shares of company stock worth $582,473 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

