Xponance Inc. Has $21.41 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.39. The stock had a trading volume of 70,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,384. The stock has a market cap of $184.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.40.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.