Edge Market Capitalization Tops $28.24 Million (EDGE)

Edge (CURRENCY:EDGE) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Edge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Edge has traded flat against the US dollar. Edge has a market cap of $28.24 million and approximately $56,729.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edge alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00053354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00124782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00043594 BTC.

Edge Profile

Edge (EDGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi . Edge’s official website is edge.network/en . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge is a blockchain-based cloud platform focused on the provision of webservices. The platform will allow the users to build, scale and grow their digital products. “

Buying and Selling Edge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.