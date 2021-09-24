Global Social Chain Price Down 10.9% This Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $28,875.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00053354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00124782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00043594 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

