Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 432 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $161.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.23. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $109.31 and a 12 month high of $165.27.

