Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.910-$5.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35 billion-$4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.220-$1.280 EPS.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.49. 22,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.27.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $330.11.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

