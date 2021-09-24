Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.910-$5.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35 billion-$4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.220-$1.280 EPS.

Autodesk stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.49. 22,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,898. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.27. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $330.11.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

