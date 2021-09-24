Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 1,992 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.0% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $574.16. 8,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,595. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.94 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The firm has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a PE ratio of 77.09, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $545.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,347 shares of company stock valued at $33,277,145. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

