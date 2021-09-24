Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,666 shares during the period. Newell Brands comprises approximately 0.9% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,122 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,961,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,705,000 after acquiring an additional 610,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Newell Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,017,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,268,000 after purchasing an additional 312,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 36.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $23.85. 31,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.