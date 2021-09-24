VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.88. 520,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,848,795. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

