Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.07, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.05 billion.Adobe also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.180-$3.180 EPS.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.02 on Friday, reaching $622.82. The company had a trading volume of 25,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,763. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $639.58 and its 200-day moving average is $556.68. The stock has a market cap of $296.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $679.57.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,487 shares of company stock worth $2,681,010 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adobe stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.48% of Adobe worth $4,115,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

