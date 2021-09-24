Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.52

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 3202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRP. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $820.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.26%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 173,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 143,051 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 202,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 148,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.