Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.600-$10.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.92 billion-$34.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.11 billion.

DG stock opened at $218.36 on Friday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.75.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

