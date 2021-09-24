Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.250-$21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Barclays started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $485.63.

Humana stock opened at $401.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.20. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

