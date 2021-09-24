Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.25

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.25 and last traded at $81.10, with a volume of 9056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.28.

A number of research firms recently commented on XEC. US Capital Advisors downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.17, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 29.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

