iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.32. The company had a trading volume of 24,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,828. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average is $75.14.

