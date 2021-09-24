Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 6,447 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 199.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,022 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.33. 972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,587. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.44. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

