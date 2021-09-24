PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,406 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,952,000 after purchasing an additional 720,242 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,529,000 after purchasing an additional 244,053 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,944 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,641. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

