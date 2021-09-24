BEST (NYSE:BEST) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) were down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 38,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,848,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $711.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BEST by 5,791.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in BEST in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 18.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

