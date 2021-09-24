Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.12 and last traded at $75.12. 4,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 458,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

