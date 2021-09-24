Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) shares rose 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.63. Approximately 559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 586,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

DENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 7.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Denny’s by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,621 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Denny’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Denny’s by 112,412.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

