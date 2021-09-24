87,000 Shares in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Insmed as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 61,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INSM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,819. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

