Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ARCT traded down $3.52 on Friday, reaching $51.03. 6,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,037. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,774,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 745,000 shares of company stock worth $41,153,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.