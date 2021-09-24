Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 135,000 AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,472,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $1,943,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $903,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 2,074.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 63,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $77,116,000. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

In related news, Director John S. Montalbano bought 6,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,756,900.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABCL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.11. 16,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,359. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.00. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

