Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 1.99% of Novan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novan by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 187,854 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday.

NOVN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. Novan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 274.05% and a negative net margin of 759.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novan, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

