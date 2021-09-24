Analysts Anticipate Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Purple Innovation reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 250.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 10.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth $4,272,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth $7,264,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 456.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRPL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,894. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

